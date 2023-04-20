PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Person dead after drowning in Mountain Island Lake

Medic confirmed that the victim died Wednesday evening.
A person died after they drowned in Mountain Island Lake Wednesday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died after they drowned in Mountain Island Lake on Wednesday evening.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the area of Mountain Point Lane.

It is unclear why the victim was in the water.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

