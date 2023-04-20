Person dead after drowning in Mountain Island Lake

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died after they drowned in Mountain Island Lake on Wednesday evening.

According to Medic, the incident happened in the area of Mountain Point Lane.

It is unclear why the victim was in the water.

This is a developing story.

