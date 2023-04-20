Person assaulted near Atrium CMC parking area, security conducting ‘thorough review’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was assaulted in a parking area at a major Charlotte hospital on Thursday, officials said.

According to an Atrium Health spokesperson, the assault happened at Atrium CMC near Uptown.

The patient was near a valet parking area at the time of the alleged assault.

Out of an abundance of caution, the victim was taken to the emergency department for evaluation and monitoring.

Atrium security officers, as well as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, responded to the situation.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made in the case.

Atrium Health said a “thorough review” of the incident will be conducted.

