PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Person assaulted near Atrium CMC parking area, security conducting ‘thorough review’

Atrium Health officials said the victim was evaluated for possible injury.
A person was assaulted near a valet parking area at Atrium CMC on Thursday, officials said.
A person was assaulted near a valet parking area at Atrium CMC on Thursday, officials said.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was assaulted in a parking area at a major Charlotte hospital on Thursday, officials said.

According to an Atrium Health spokesperson, the assault happened at Atrium CMC near Uptown.

The patient was near a valet parking area at the time of the alleged assault.

Out of an abundance of caution, the victim was taken to the emergency department for evaluation and monitoring.

Atrium security officers, as well as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, responded to the situation.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made in the case.

Atrium Health said a “thorough review” of the incident will be conducted.

Also Read: Documents claim Atrium Health nurse practitioner used Amazon Alexa to spy on victim

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
WBTV
‘It was just crazy’: 6-year-old among three shot during Gaston County shooting spree
Approximately 37 stores paid fines for price scanning errors in 22 North Carolina counties.
Multiple Charlotte area stores pay $50K+ in fines for overcharging people
Robert Louis Singletary is considered armed and dangerous.
Manhunt underway after man, child injured in Gaston County shooting
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

Lagoona Bay would span 270 acres.
Developer proposing mixed-use community with beach resort in Huntersville
CMPD: 800+ guns seized in first quarter of 2023
Developer proposing mixed-use community with beach resort in Huntersville
William Cane Byrd
Caldwell County man charged after allegedly breaking into animal control facility