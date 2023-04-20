PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Officials searching for missing 5-year-old in Mecklenburg County

The boy was last seen in the area of Mallard Creek Road.
Missing 5-year-old, Ezekiel
Missing 5-year-old, Ezekiel(Charlotte Fire Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a missing 5-year-old in Mecklenburg County.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, Ezekiel was last seen in the 7300 block of Mallard Creek Road, which is near the intersection with West W.T. Harris Boulevard.

He was wearing a brown long-sleeve shirts and gray pants when he was last seen. He was not wearing shoes.

Ezekiel is 44 inches tall and has a skinny build.

