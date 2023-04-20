Officer hurt in crash on N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash that blocked a portion of North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to the CMPD, the inbound side of North Tryon Street was closed near Stetson Drive due to the crash. That’s near the University City light rail stop and a Waffle House restaurant.

Crime scene tape was up on North Tryon Street near Stetson Drive. A truck and a motorcycle were seen on the scene, along with a lot of debris.

According to the CMPD, an officer with the department was driving a dual sport motorcycle when they were struck by a vehicle on North Tryon Street.

Following the crash, officers were conducting an investigation on the inbound side of North Tryon Street, closing that part of the roadway.

While that investigation was continuing, police said a vehicle drove the wrong way on North Tryon Street and struck the CMPD officer’s dual sport motorcycle on the outbound side, causing the motorcycle to be briefly dragged.

According to the CMPD, the officer jumped off the motorcycle as it was hit and sustained minor injury. Investigators said the driver was taken into custody on the scene. It’s not immediately known what charges they are facing.

