Investigation underway in Kannapolis after woman shot in her yard

Shots may have come from car driving in the area
The shooting was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The shooting was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - In what police say appears to have been a random event, a woman is recovering after being struck by a bullet on Wednesday night.

Police were called at approximately 6:30 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting near the 200 block of Johndy Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman who had been shot in the arm.

The woman was taken by Cabarrus EMS to Atrium Northeast to be treated for a gunshot wound.

Police say the shots appeared to have come from someone shooting from a white Dodge Charger. A black Charger was also in the area at the same time, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and that the woman who was shot appears to have been an innocent bystander.

