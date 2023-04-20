PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

In-person learning to resume at Ardrey Kell following bat eviction, district says

The school’s roofline will be sealed over the next two weekends.
Charlotte residents are begging the question after around 20 bats were found inside Ardrey Kell High School.
By Brandy Beard
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a two-day closure due to in the building, Ardrey Kell High School students will return to in-person learning Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said that as of Thursday, no bats were found inside or around the school and that there is no evidence of a bat colony inside.

[Roughly 20 bats found inside Ardrey Kell High School in south Charlotte]

A message went out to families Monday evening, alerting them that about 20 bats were found inside the school.

According to Principal Jamie Brooks, the school’s pest vendor and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care & Control were assessing and removing the bats.

Students removed to remote learning Wednesday and Thursday while the experts got to work.

Crews found a large wall gap where the bats were suspected to have been entering starting in March. A remediation was put in at the time and more were installed this week.

The school’s roofline will be sealed over the next two weekends, officials said.

No guano was found in the building and the tested bats did not have rabies, according to the district.

Mecklenburg County Public Health confirmed one human exposure, but no other details can be shared.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
WBTV
‘It was just crazy’: 6-year-old among three shot during Gaston County shooting spree
Approximately 37 stores paid fines for price scanning errors in 22 North Carolina counties.
Multiple Charlotte area stores pay $50K+ in fines for overcharging people
Robert Louis Singletary is considered armed and dangerous.
Manhunt underway after man, child injured in Gaston County shooting
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

William Cane Byrd
Caldwell County man charged after allegedly breaking into animal control facility
.
Queen City First Responders Collect for Veterans: Donation items needed
The shooting was reported at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Investigation underway in Kannapolis after woman shot in her yard
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said hundreds of guns have been seized over the first three months...
CMPD: 800+ guns seized in first quarter of 2023