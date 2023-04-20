In-person learning to resume at Ardrey Kell following bat eviction, district says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following a two-day closure due to in the building, Ardrey Kell High School students will return to in-person learning Friday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said that as of Thursday, no bats were found inside or around the school and that there is no evidence of a bat colony inside.

[Roughly 20 bats found inside Ardrey Kell High School in south Charlotte]

A message went out to families Monday evening, alerting them that about 20 bats were found inside the school.

According to Principal Jamie Brooks, the school’s pest vendor and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care & Control were assessing and removing the bats.

Students removed to remote learning Wednesday and Thursday while the experts got to work.

Crews found a large wall gap where the bats were suspected to have been entering starting in March. A remediation was put in at the time and more were installed this week.

The school’s roofline will be sealed over the next two weekends, officials said.

No guano was found in the building and the tested bats did not have rabies, according to the district.

Mecklenburg County Public Health confirmed one human exposure, but no other details can be shared.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.