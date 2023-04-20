Crash closes inbound lanes of N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A serious crash has blocked a portion of North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte early Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the inbound side of North Tryon Street is closed near Stetson Drive due to the crash.

Medic said one person was taken to the hospital.

Crime scene tape was up on North Tryon Street near Stetson Drive. A truck and a motorcycle were seen on the scene, along with a lot of debris.

#BREAKING Road closure along North Tyron near Stetson. A truck and motorcycle collided, there is a heavy police presence. MEDIC had confirmed one person was taken to the hospital. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/w6Av8W8NiS — Faith Alford (@FaithAlfordTV) April 20, 2023

