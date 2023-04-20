Commercial building in Concord damaged by fire

CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - Fire heavily damaged a building in Concord on Wednesday night, according to officials with the Concord Fire Department.

At 7:03 p.m. Concord Fire Department responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 525 Pitts School Rd. NW.

Firefighters were on the scene within three minutes, officials said. They saw smoke and flames in the structure.

Firefighters used two hose lines to extinguish the fire, and performed a search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul to look for any hidden fires. The incident was brought under control within 19 minutes of units being dispatched.

In total five Engine Companies, three Ladder Companies, one Rescue Company, four Battalion Chiefs, and one Safety Officer responded with a total of 37 firefighters.

Concord Fire Department was assisted by Harrisburg Fire Department and Charlotte Fire Department.

No employees were present at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

