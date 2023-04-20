CMPD: 800+ guns seized in first quarter of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers have seized more than 800 guns so far in 2023, an increase of 12% over the first three months of 2022.

That’s according to an update CMPD officials gave Thursday about crime stats in Charlotte for the first quarter of this year.

Despite an officer shortage, CMPD is reporting increases in total arrests (up 13%) and gun seizures (up 12%). pic.twitter.com/Z8KQhnpc4R — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 20, 2023

CMPD Dept. Chief Tonya Arrington noted firearms that aren’t properly secured continue to be a problem in 2023. She said approximately 258 guns were stolen from vehicles during the first quarter and that number is set to surpass 1,000 by year’s end.

“If you own a gun, do not leave it in your vehicle,” Arrington said. “I ask you to make it a habit to know where your gun is before you go to bed each night.”

The deputy chief said that overall crime in the city is up 7%, mostly driven by a rise in property crime. She added that violent crime has decreased by 6% for the first quarter, while homicides increased over the first three months of the year - 24 versus 19 for the same period in 2022.

Reducing violent crime is the CMPD’s top priority and the 6% decrease in Quarter 1 is a direct reflection of the tireless efforts of our entire CMPD staff and our strong community partnerships. pic.twitter.com/FcVh198ay8 — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 20, 2023

“What we continue to see and what’s really frustrating are minor disputes being solved with guns,” Arrington said.

The city’s most recent homicide was Monday night in northwest Charlotte, where Lemuel Carr Jr. was killed, and another person shot during a party.

This is the first quarterly update from the CMPD this year. During the end-of-year report for 2022, homicides were up 10%. The two major reasons given were irresponsible gun storage and conflicts escalating into violence.

The department pointed to some successes in 2022, like increased arrests and getting more guns off the streets.

The CMPD crime report is coming out just a day after North Carolina lawmakers took a step toward having a more consistent bond system when it comes to criminals.

The Pretrial Integrity Act was filed this week. Among other things, it would give judges more power to determine release conditions instead of magistrates.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said he hopes this bill becomes law and makes it harder for repeat offenders to get out on bond, and that it gives more teeth to the judicial process.

Yesterday, House Bill 813 titled “The Pretrial Integrity Act” was filed in the @NCLeg and is moving forward in the process to potentially become law. Among other things, this bill will take away the responsibility of magistrates to set bail for certain violent offenses. — Chief Jennings (@cmpdchief) April 19, 2023

This bill has only just been filed and has not yet passed in the N.C. State House.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings expressed his support for the proposed bill.

