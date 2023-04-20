PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week

President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating...
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77's training facility in Accokeek, Md., Wednesday, April 19, 2023.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will formally announce his 2024 reelection campaign as soon as next week, three people briefed on the discussions said Thursday.

The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said they were not aware that a final decision on timing had been made, but that Biden had been eyeing Tuesday, April 25, four years to the day since the Democrat entered the 2020 race. The upcoming announcement is expected to be in the form of a video released to supporters.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for a second term but advisers say he has felt little need to jump into campaigning because he faces no significant opposition to his party’s nomination.

Biden in recent months has been focused on implementing the massive infrastructure, technology investment and climate laws passed during his first two years in office and drawing a sharp contrast with Republicans as Washington gears up for a fight over raising the nation’s borrowing limit. Aides believe those priorities will burnish his image ahead of his reelection campaign.

Biden has summoned top Democratic donors to Washington next week for what was expected to be a dinner with him and a strategy session with his chief political advisers.

The Washington Post first reported on the expected timing of the announcement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
WBTV
‘It was just crazy’: 6-year-old among three shot during Gaston County shooting spree
Approximately 37 stores paid fines for price scanning errors in 22 North Carolina counties.
Multiple Charlotte area stores pay $50K+ in fines for overcharging people
Robert Louis Singletary is considered armed and dangerous.
Manhunt underway after man, child injured in Gaston County shooting
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday

Latest News

In this image taken from video, a massive funnel-shaped storm cloud makes its way over a road,...
Tornadoes kill 3 in central US; new storms possible Thursday
More than 50 million. people are under a severe storm threat from Texas to Wisconsin.
Deadly storms ravage plains, head towards Midwest
FILE - Traffic moves along Interstate 76 on March 31, 2021, in Philadelphia. The number of...
US traffic deaths drop slightly in 2022, but still a ‘crisis’
Lagoona Bay would span 270 acres.
Developer proposing mixed-use community with beach resort in Huntersville