Arrest made in Rock Hill shooting from March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person accused of killing a Rock Hill woman on March 25 was arrested, police said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers arrested 25-year-old Brenden Demarkus Johnson April 19 in Charlotte.

[Previous coverage: Woman killed in Rock Hill shooting]

He was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 33-year-old Jennifer Robinson.

She was found dead on the 100 block of Friedheim Road, near Friedheim Park.

Johnson was charged with murder and is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. He will next be extradited back to South Carolina.

Watch the latest WBTV New here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.