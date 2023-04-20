PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Arrest made in Rock Hill shooting from March

Officers say he is awaiting extradition.
Police are investigating a homicide on Friedheim Road in Rock Hill on Saturday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person accused of killing a Rock Hill woman on March 25 was arrested, police said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers arrested 25-year-old Brenden Demarkus Johnson April 19 in Charlotte.

[Previous coverage: Woman killed in Rock Hill shooting]

He was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 33-year-old Jennifer Robinson.

She was found dead on the 100 block of Friedheim Road, near Friedheim Park.

Johnson was charged with murder and is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. He will next be extradited back to South Carolina.

Watch the latest WBTV New here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
Approximately 37 stores paid fines for price scanning errors in 22 North Carolina counties.
Multiple Charlotte area stores pay $50K+ in fines for overcharging people
Robert Louis Singletary is considered armed and dangerous.
Manhunt underway after man, child injured in Gaston County shooting
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
Rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible Thursday
Rowan County police chase caught on camera
Man faces multiple charges after chase in Rowan County

Latest News

The crash happened at North Tryon Street near Stetson Drive.
Officer hurt in crash on N. Tryon St. in northeast Charlotte
Firefighters look over some of the damage to the business.
Commercial building in Concord damaged by fire
Commercial building in Concord damaged by fire
Jennings Peter Keziah and Tressa Nichole Baucom were both indicted by a federal grand jury on...
2 indicted after thousands of pieces of mail stolen from NC, SC neighborhoods