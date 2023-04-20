2 indicted after thousands of pieces of mail stolen from NC, SC neighborhoods

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A federal grand jury in Charlotte has indicted two people for allegedly stealing thousands of pieces of mail across the Carolinas in 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Tressa Nichole Baucom, 30, of Charlotte, and Jennings Peter Keziah, aka Christian Thomas Carpenter, 35, of Stanley, were each charged with mail theft and wire fraud.

The two are accused of stealing more than 3,700 pieces of mail from October to December of 2021, prosecutors said. They were both arrested back in December 2021.

Related: Thousands of pieces of mail stolen from NC, SC communities puts neighbors on guard for the holidays

Their scheme targeted residential mailboxes in Charlotte and Gastonia in North Carolina, and mailboxes in York County, S.C., U.S. Attorney Dena J. King said. The pieces of mail included credit cards, checks, gift cards, driver’s licenses, bank statements and a passport.

According to the indictment, Baucom and Keziah used the stolen credit cards to make purchases at Walmart, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Quick Trip and Best Buy.

The two are also accused of possessing a stolen U.S. Postal Service key.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, both Baucom and Keziah are each charged with one count of conspiracy to possess stolen mail, three counts of possession of stolen mail, and one count of wire fraud.

The stolen mail charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison per count, while the wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years, a news release stated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.