Workweek ends with warm weather before rain, chance for storms returns Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The forecast looks warm and dry through the rest of the workweek before our next First Alert Weather Day is in place Saturday as rain and a few storms could return.

Rest of Week: Mid 80s and dry.

Saturday: Another round of rain and thunderstorms.

Sunday: Dry but cooler.

Temperatures topped out in the 80s for most locations Wednesday afternoon and will remain comfortable through any evening plans.

Forecast over the next few days. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Overnight, temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 50s with mostly clear skies and dry conditions.

High temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 80s Thursday afternoon with a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day in place for the Charlotte Metro and our mountain tops. This means the air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Friday will be a similar day, with morning lows in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Saturday as a cold front will bring another round of showers and storms our way during the day. A few gusty storms can’t be ruled out, but our severe weather threat remains very low at this time.

Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s Saturday afternoon and will drop into the upper 60s by Sunday behind the front. Fortunately, dry conditions are likely into the second half of the weekend!

Our dry and cooler trend continues into the start of next week, but shower chances trend upwards once again by the end of the seven-day forecast.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

