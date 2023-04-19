PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman charged with murder believed son was ‘possessed by demons’ before drowning

Two-year-old Jonathan Suero was found floating in a pond at Park Road Park in 2022.
Natalia Suero
Natalia Suero(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman arrested and charged with murder after her 2-year-old son drowned in a south Charlotte pond last year believed the child was “possessed by demons,” a warrant stated.

According to the warrant, police responded on March 12, 2022 to Park Road Park after a woman approached an off-duty officer to say her child was unresponsive in the pond.

When they arrived, they found Jonathan Suero, the young boy, and performed CPR until Medic arrived. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital. According to the warrant, his mother, Natalia Suero, went to the wrong hospital and was later located by police at an apartment.

Once she was found, the warrant said the boy’s mother called the police, but reported “vague and inconsistent statements,” and was unable to give an estimated timeline regarding the incident.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested a mother in connection with the drowning death of her 2-year-old son.

In an initial interview, she told investigators that she was taking the boy on a walk in the park and that he ran toward the water while she was unloading a stroller from the rear of her vehicle. She said he then dove into the water, went under and was unable to be located.

Suero said it was then that she spoke to the off-duty officer.

The warrant said an aquatics death expert was contacted by detectives and found “several inconsistencies” in Suero’s account.

Detectives spoke with the mother a second time and she said she was able to grab her son’s arm after he entered the water but he “got away from her and floated away.”

When confronted about the discrepancies between her accounts, Suero said “the victim was teleported from her to where he was found by Jesus.” She also said she believed the boy was “possessed by demons and that she knew how to get rid of them.”

She also told detectives in the second interview that she was “glad that he [the boy] was in a different place.”

A previous cell phone dump revealed that before the drowning, the boy’s mother had searched “possessed child” on Google.

Investigators secured a warrant for her arrest on May 26, 2022. She was arrested two days later in New York.

Suero has since been extradited back to North Carolina, where she remains in custody of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Jail records show she is charged with first-degree murder.

