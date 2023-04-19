PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Union Co. town takes next steps toward railroad crossing fix

Before work can start, town commissioners had to vote to close the crossing at North Stewart Street; it was unanimous.
The project could take 12 to 18 months to complete and is estimated to cost over $1 million.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) - The town of Wingate in Union County has taken the next step to getting a dangerous railroad crossing fixed.

The grade on the North Main Street railroad crossing is too high for some trucks or tractor-trailers to get over. Many have gotten stuck, and trains have crashed into them.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation proposed lowering the grade on the railroads at the North Main Street and Biven Street crossings to fix the issue.

Before work can start, town commissioners had to vote to close the crossing at North Stewart Street; it was unanimous.

“This is my home. I’ve been here 33 years and I don’t want to see it closed. But obviously, with the situation at hand, we feel like it’s the best thing to do for our town,” Wingate Town Manager Brad Sellers said.

Town leaders say NCDOT will head up the project which could take 12 to 18 months to complete and is estimated to cost over $1 million.

