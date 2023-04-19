TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After learning about an Ohio teen losing his life to a TikTok challenge, some parents are opening a discussion with their children about the dangers of social media challenges.

Sources say 13-year-old Jacob Stevens died after attempting to do a “Benadryl Challenge.” The Stevens family said the challenge consists of people taking 12 to 14 Benadryl pills in order to see hallucinations.

Meiewyn Avent is a mother of four but has two pre-teens near Jacob’s age. She recently learned about the challenge and commends Jacob’s family for sharing his story in the hope of saving other lives.

“You are never meant to bury your child so I can’t even imagine the pain and the hurt that they are feeling right now. So to use it as a platform to help other parents and help other kids, I think it’s great,” Avent said.

Jacob’s family says he did the challenge while at home with friends when his body started seizing. After being on a ventilator for six days, Jacob’s family said doctors told them Jacob would never wake up.

“He would never open his eyes. He would never breathe on his own. He’ll never smile. Walk or talk,” said Justin and Dianna Stevens.

Knowing that her children are actively on TikTok, Avent said it’s scary, but parents have to hope that the foundation they teach their children sticks with them.

“Sometimes we try to shield our kids thinking of if we don’t talk about it or if we don’t show them it won’t happen, but I think it’s important that we do talk about it, that we do show them simply because they need to know it can happen,” said Avent.

