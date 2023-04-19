‘There could still be evidence’: Search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case remain sealed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Warrants expected to become public this week could have revealed new information about the case of missing Madalina Cojocari, a 12-year-old from Cornelius, but a judge ordered they remain sealed.

According to a legal expert, extending the seal on key warrants is standard practice in many cases.

“This is not unusual at all for judges to seal search warrants and certain types of court orders,” Beth Greene, a former assistant U.S. Attorney for Western District of N.C. and partner at Flannery Georgalis, said.

She said sealing documents is meant to protect investigations and the accused’s right to a fair trial.

“There could still be evidence that they’re searching for,” Green said. “We have to remember we still have a little girl who’s missing, who hasn’t been found. What if there’s details in those search warrants that would reveal law enforcement’s theory of what happened to her and where she may be?”

Madalina disappeared in November 2022, but her parents didn’t report her missing until almost a month later.

The sealed court documents contain search warrants issued in the days after both parents, Diana Cojocari and stepfather Christopher Palmiter, were arrested for failure to report their daughter missing.

“While investigators are looking at what happened to her, they’re certainly not going to want to do anything to jeopardize any potential charges or future prosecution of the people who may be responsible,” Greene said.

This is the second time a seal on those particular documents has been extended, the first time coming in March, and most recently on Tuesday. They will stay sealed for at least another three months.

“I am sure some type of information was provided to the judge as to why law enforcement and prosecutors need this search warrant, and the details that are contained in that search warrant to be withheld from the public,” Greene said. “You also have to remember this is obviously a very high-profile media case, people are interested in this case, so the minute those details get out to the public, everybody is going to be picking those details apart.”

Greene also said there is no law stating how long a search warrant may remain sealed.

The next opportunity for the warrants to be unsealed will be July 17, 90 days from the time of the judge’s most recent decision.

