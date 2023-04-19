A taste of summer, then rain returns Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunny and very warm for today with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle 50s.

Thursday and Friday will bring more sunshine and heat with high temperatures lingering in the middle 80s.

. (WBTV)

The next round of rain will likely arrive alongside our next cold front bringing scattered showers and t-storms Saturday late morning to late afternoon. It will also be windy with gusts 25-30 mph at times with high temperatures in the middle 70s. There are still some timing issues to work out - check back in for more updates!

It will be drier for Sunday with high temperatures cooler in the middle 60s and some sunshine.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

. (WBTV)

Happy Spring!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.