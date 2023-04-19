Salisbury-Rowan NAACP announces Juneteenth T-Shirt design competition

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-Rowan NAACP Juneteenth Committee is accepting entries into the 2023 Juneteenth T-shirt Design Competition to show off local talent in our community.

“We are excited to host the first Juneteenth t-shirt contest,” said Linda Black, Juneteenth Committee Chair. “Each year, our goal is to incorporate new elements to create a unique Juneteenth experience in Rowan County. The committee decided to make Juneteenth a weeklong celebration and include a t-shirt design competition to showcase the rich history and culture of Juneteenth while also showcasing the creativity of artists in our community.”

The winning designer will have their artwork featured on the official 2023 Juneteenth t-shirts.

The competition is open to all community members. Download the application here https://bit.ly/2023JuneteenthTshirtContest.

Entries are due by Wednesday, May 3, at 5 p.m. For more information, please email info@salisburyrowannaacp.org

