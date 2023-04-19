PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police searching for Gaston County double shooting suspect

Police said Robert Singletary is suspected of shooting two people Tuesday night on Grier Street.
Robert Singletary was last seen with a gun and police said he should be considered armed and...
Robert Singletary was last seen with a gun and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.(Gaston County Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted after a double shooting Tuesday night in Gaston County, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

According to police, Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is suspected of shooting two people on Grier Street south of the Gastonia city limits.

Police said one person was in serious condition and the other was in stable condition. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

Two people were shot on Grier Street in Gaston County Tuesday night.
Two people were shot on Grier Street in Gaston County Tuesday night.(WBTV)

Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill asked people in the area surrounding the neighborhood to stay indoors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious. Singletary was last seen with a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Singletary is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, weighing about 223 pounds.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information sent straight to your device.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies over the weekend, staff says
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The crash was reported on Highway 152 W near Unity Church Road.
One dead following crash on Hwy. 152 W in Rowan County
Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
The VIP Platinum game debuted last month with five $1 million top prizes.
Kannapolis man wins $1M, his second big lottery prize of 2023

Latest News

In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
.
On Your Side Tonight: Life On Death Row Part 1
Gaston Co. Superintendent announces resignation
Police identify man killed in shooting at northwest Charlotte party