Police searching for Gaston County double shooting suspect

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted after a double shooting Tuesday night in Gaston County, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

According to police, Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is suspected of shooting two people on Grier Street south of the Gastonia city limits.

Police said one person was in serious condition and the other was in stable condition. They were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

Two people were shot on Grier Street in Gaston County Tuesday night. (WBTV)

Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill asked people in the area surrounding the neighborhood to stay indoors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious. Singletary was last seen with a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Singletary is 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, weighing about 223 pounds.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is released.

