Plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 80s for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’ll look forward to lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for Wednesday.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s to low 50s for most neighborhoods under clear skies. Look for temperatures to climb into the 80s. There is no chance of rain.

That changes this weekend. Our next rain chance comes on Saturday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.

