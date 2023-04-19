PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 80s for Wednesday

Our next rain chance comes on Saturday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’ll look forward to lots of sunshine and warm temperatures for Wednesday.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s to low 50s for most neighborhoods under clear skies. Look for temperatures to climb into the 80s. There is no chance of rain.

That changes this weekend. Our next rain chance comes on Saturday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

