Parents concerned over possible boundary changes for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

A new high school is being built on North Community House Road.
Due to all this new work, a decision on the boundaries was moved from February to June.
By Mary Calkins and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents and students in the southern part of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district are worried about potential changes to their school boundaries.

It’s something CMS has been working on for months and those families will get another chance to weigh in on yet more changes.

Wednesday night’s engagement session was supposed to be at Ardrey Kell High School but has been moved to South Mecklenburg High School at 6:30 p.m.

That’s where CMS will release its latest plan for its new high school boundaries.

A new high school is being built on North Community House Road. When it opens in the fall of 2024, it will relieve overcrowding at South Mecklenburg and Ardrey Kell high schools.

The district says it’s also making progress on securing land for a new middle school in the Rea Farms area. The earliest it would open would be the fall of 2025 and will relieve overcrowding at Community House and Jay M. Robinson middle schools, and Rea Farms STEAM Academy. It will also impact some of the elementary feeder schools.

Keeping feeder patterns together – those are the elementary and middle schools that feed into a high school – is one of four top priorities the board has for redrawing boundaries.

The others include minimizing the distance between home and school; creating socio-economic diverse schools; and making the most of the buildings and facilities.

Due to all this new work, a decision on the boundaries was moved from February to June.

