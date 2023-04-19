N.C. Transportation Museum to host Autism Friendly Day on April 23

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing sensory friendly activities and exhibits in preparation for the return of their annual event, Autism Friendly Day on April 23 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Trained museum educators and volunteers will be stationed around the museum with specially designed interactive activities to create a meaningful experience at each exhibit. Social narratives and maps are available for download in advance on the museum website. Visual supports, such as schedules and sensory-friendly maps will be available to help guide individuals through their preferred routes. Quiet/calm down spaces will be available throughout the museum and highlighted on the provided venue map.

The goal is to provide a fun and engaging experience for individuals of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorder, filled with opportunities to learn, interact, and enjoy the many exhibits that the museum has to offer. The museum is open exclusively for those with sensory challenges and their families from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., and opens fully to the public from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Activities related to the event end at 1 p.m., but guests are welcome to stay longer during the regular public hours.

Those who wish to purchase tickets will be able to ride the train that runs at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Participants can also take a ride on the turntable and enjoy motor car rides! These rides aboard railroad maintenance vehicles are provided by Red Springs & Northern Railroad. The regular N.C. Transportation Museum exhibits will be available including model trains and more.

Each ticket includes admission to the museum and access to all museum exhibits on the 60-acre site. Ticket prices for admission only are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors or military, and $4 for children 3-12 years old. Children under 3 are free. Ticket prices for admission and one train ride are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors or military, and $8 for children 3-12 years old. Children under 3 are free. Turntable rides are $1 per person, and motor car rides are no additional cost. The event is sponsored by CompleatKidz and Novant Health.

For more information about the event, a complete schedule of events and activities, and to purchase tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/autism-friendly-day/or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.

