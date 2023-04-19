PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Multiple Charlotte area stores pay $50K+ in fines for overcharging people

Approximately 37 stores paid fines for price scanning errors in 22 counties.
Officials said they found hundreds of overcharges there since June of last year at one Mecklenburg County store.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A handful of Charlotte area stores are facing fines for overcharging people.

According to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Family Dollar on Old Statesville Road in Charlotte got the biggest fine at $20,000.

Officials said they found hundreds of overcharges there since June of last year at that Mecklenburg County store.

Also on the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ list are:

  • Circle K on Matthews Mint-Hill Road in Matthews – paid $5,340 in penalties
  • Dollar General on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte – paid $7,675 in penalties
  • Family Dollar on Pineville-Matthews Road in Pineville – paid $10,000 in penalties
  • Target on University City Boulevard in Charlotte – paid $8,370 in penalties

Approximately 37 stores paid fines for price scanning errors in 22 counties. The full list can be found here.

Watch WBTV News and First Alert Weather: Download the free WBTV News app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former West Rowan football star Chris Smith dies at 31
Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies over the weekend, staff says
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent pastor in Atlanta, to lie in repose April 22
Salisbury Police say someone broke into the dealership early on Monday.
$100,000 Mustang, $77,000 truck stolen from Salisbury car dealership

Latest News

Five Mecklenburg Co. stores pay over $50K in fines for overcharging
Five Mecklenburg Co. stores pay over $50K in fines for overcharging
The facility, which was the longtime home of Fiber Industries and most recently DuraFibers, is...
Redevelopment complete at former site of Fiber Industries
In Bethel Glen subdivision resident dodge the "Grand Canyon" pothole. Homeowners have waited...
“Grand Canyon” of potholes shows size of HOA vs Developer problem
This group recently solved the jail room at Escape Central.
Salisbury’s Escape Central touts team building, fun in challenging adventure