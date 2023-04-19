PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

#MollysKids: 9-month-old Charlotte girl living with rare syndrome (1-in-10,000 affected)

Roughly one in 10,000 individuals worldwide are affected.
Charlotte Autry is a little girl living in Charlotte with this rare disorder--Williams Syndrome.
Charlotte Autry is a little girl living in Charlotte with this rare disorder--Williams Syndrome.(Provided photo)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ever heard of Williams Syndrome?

Charlotte Autry is a little girl living in Charlotte with this rare disorder. Williams Syndrome—casually referred to as WS—is the randomly occurring microdeletion of the seventh chromosome. Roughly one in 10,000 individuals worldwide are affected.

Charlotte’s mom, Holly Hufham, says WS is characterized by health issues like cardiovascular disease, developmental delays, learning disabilities, and in general, being small in stature.

At almost 9 months old, Charlotte only weighs 12.5 pounds.

Another sign of the disorder? A huge, happy, beautiful smile. Like the one you see here, of Charlotte with her older brother.

Charlotte Autry and her older brother, Lee
Charlotte Autry and her older brother, Lee(Provided photo)

“It’s interesting how a person with WS can have a highly sociable personality, advanced verbal skills, and a passion for music,” Holly said. “Charlotte has those things, plus some of the (mild) characteristic facial features common with WS. You can see it in her eyes, down to her nose, and her all-consuming smile.”

Charlotte also has some of the associated health issues linked to the missing gene. Her diagnosis, however, wasn’t immediate. At 6 weeks old, she had an inguinal hernia repair. Holly said at the time they didn’t know their little girl had WS.

“Many kids with WS don’t take well to anesthesia, so we were lucky with that one,” Holly said. “Then at her six-month well check, her pediatrician found a heart murmur. While murmurs are common, he wanted us to see a pediatric cardiologist. I believe her cardiologist knew she had WS when he first laid eyes on her small stature and facial characteristics. He issued an EKG, which showed how the branches in her heart to her lungs, are narrow. From there she had microarray testing done. Those things together confirmed Charlotte is living with Williams Syndrome.”

Charlotte Autry
Charlotte Autry(Provided photo)

Holly says they’ll know more after Charlotte’s follow-up with her neurologist and cardiologist in May.

“We’re still learning,” she said. “This is new for us. May is Williams Syndrome awareness month, though, which would be a great time to find other local kids with WS, and connect with them.”

So... if you know of another family with a child living with Williams Syndrome, have them email me if they’d like to be connected to Holly. So often #MollysKids families can learn from each other. My email is molly.grantham@wbtv.com. I’ll pass any email for Holly straight on to her.

Charlotte lives with her mom, Holly, her Dad, Lee, and her 5-year-old brother, also named Lee. It’s clear, he adores her.

Maybe before the month of May, we can connect some of these families so they have others to lean on during Williams Syndrome month.

#MollysKids

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former West Rowan football star Chris Smith dies at 31
Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies over the weekend, staff says
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent pastor in Atlanta, to lie in repose April 22
Salisbury Police say someone broke into the dealership early on Monday.
$100,000 Mustang, $77,000 truck stolen from Salisbury car dealership

Latest News

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life should be talked about, Charlotte mother says
Charlotte mother shares concern over TikTok challenge that claimed teen’s life
Oaklyn has a genetic disorder and something called a VSD, or ventricular septal defect, which...
#MollysKids: Oaklyn Lowman update
A new chapter for frontline healthcare workers