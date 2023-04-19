Memory of fallen officer Jason Shuping lives on through scholarship

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Haylee Shuping, wife of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping, established a $25,000 endowed scholarship in her husband’s memory that will provide financial assistance to qualified Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students enrolled in the College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program. The endowment earns spendable income to be used for future scholarships.

The Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Endowed Scholarship honors Shuping’s legacy by encouraging BLET students to pursue their goal of becoming a law enforcement officer and contributing to a strong community of law enforcement talent.

In addition to the endowment, Haylee Shuping contributed additional funds for a scholarship to be awarded to a Rowan-Cabarrus student during the Fall 2022 semester. The recipient of that scholarship was Matthew Dobson, a BLET student at Rowan-Cabarrus.

Shuping lost his life at age 25 after being shot by a carjacking suspect on December 16, 2020. His partner was wounded, and the suspect was killed in a shootout with other officers responding to the scene. Shuping was the third officer in the Concord Police Department’s history to die in the line of duty.

Shuping, a Salisbury native, followed in his brother’s footsteps in becoming a law enforcement officer. After graduating magna cum laude from UNC-Pembroke, where he majored in criminal justice and sociology and minored in terrorism studies, he completed the BLET program at Rowan-Cabarrus and was recognized as the top shooter in his class.

Shuping began his career as an officer with the Concord Police Department and, during his 18 months of service, received numerous commendations for going above and beyond his duties. His call number, 4434, was officially retired by the City of Concord as a permanent reminder of his dedication to serving his community.

“As someone who helped in supporting my husband through the Basic Law Enforcement Training program at Rowan-Cabarrus, I understand the sacrifices cadets make in choosing to be part of the program,” Haylee Shuping said. “Many cadets are unable to be employed while in the program due to the long hours required in class, and they must rely on their partners or families for financial support. Before this endowed scholarship, there was no specific funding available to assist BLET cadets.”

To donate to the Officer Jason Shuping Memorial Public Safety Endowed Scholarship, please visit www.rccc.edu/foundation/endowments.

