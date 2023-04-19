Manhunt underway after man, child injured in Gaston County shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted after a shooting Tuesday night seriously injured a man and a child in Gaston County, police said.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is suspected of shooting the two people on Grier Street south of the Gastonia city limits.

Both were taken to a Charlotte hospital for treatment. Police said one of the victims was in serious condition and the other was in stable condition.

According to Gaston County Police, a woman was also grazed by a bullet during the shooting and another man was shot at but not hurt.

Authorities have obtained warrants for Singletary charging him with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Singletary remains at large early Wednesday morning. He is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair, and weighing about 223 pounds.

Gaston County Police Chief Stephen Zill asked people in the area surrounding the neighborhood to stay indoors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Singletary was last seen with a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call (704) 866-3320 or Crime Stoppers at (704) 861-8000.

