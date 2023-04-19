PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man faces multiple charges after chase in Rowan County

Pursuit ended on dead end street near Faith
Charleston Bernard Bailey, 20, was charged.
Charleston Bernard Bailey, 20, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A pursuit involving law enforcement led to a long list of charges for a 20-year-old man.

The chase happened in Rowan County on Tuesday, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were following a suspect in a car on I-85 North just before noon. That driver, now identified as Charleston Bernard Bailey, drove off the intestate and went through several streets before ending up on Barrington Lane, near the town of Faith.

The chase ended when Bailey ran into a dead-end street.

When police searched Bailey’s car, they reportedly found two guns and more than seven grams of suspected marijuana.

Bailey was charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and flee to elude arrest. Bond was set at $75,000.

Bailey is scheduled to make a first appearance in court on the charges on Wednesday.

