Man in critical condition after Lancaster, SC shooting

File Graphic
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Lancaster, SC responded to a shooting Tuesday evening on E. Springs Street where one person was shot.

“The victim, a 25-year-old male, had been taken to a nearby medical facility by a third party for treatment prior to police arrival at the scene. Currently, the condition of the victim is critical but stable. Officers are questioning a person of interest, and the investigation is ongoing,” according to police.

The shooting is under investigation and no charges have been filed.

“Anyone with information about this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-3313, or the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip in one of the following ways: use the link www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously,” police said.

