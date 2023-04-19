PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Heavy police presence in west Charlotte neighborhood

By Michael Praats
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is working an active scene in a West Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. A helicopter is circling an area near Camp Greene Street and police are on the ground throughout the neighborhood.

CMPD vehicles had several roads blocked off and WBTV saw K-9 units, as well as police searching near a home in the area.

WBTV has a crew on the scene and is working on getting more information.

Police are working an active scene in the area of Camp Greene Street

