Heavy police presence in west Charlotte neighborhood
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is working an active scene in a West Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. A helicopter is circling an area near Camp Greene Street and police are on the ground throughout the neighborhood.
CMPD vehicles had several roads blocked off and WBTV saw K-9 units, as well as police searching near a home in the area.
