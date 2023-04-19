Five Mecklenburg Co. stores pay over $50K in fines for overcharging

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A handful of Charlotte area stores are facing fines for overcharging people.

According to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the Family Dollar on Old Statesville Road in Charlotte got the biggest fine at $20,000.

Officials said they found hundreds of overcharges there since June of last year at that Mecklenburg County store.

Also on the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ list are:

Circle K on Matthews Mint-Hill Road in Matthews – paid $5,340 in penalties

Dollar General on West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte – paid $7,675 in penalties

Family Dollar on Pineville-Matthews Road in Pineville – paid $10,000 in penalties

Target on University City Boulevard in Charlotte – paid $8,370 in penalties

Approximately 37 stores paid fines for price scanning errors in 22 counties. The full list can be found here.

