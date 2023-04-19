Family dog dies in fire at northwest Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are working to figure out what started an overnight fire at a home in northwest Charlotte which led to the death of a family dog.

The fire happened on Gambia Street, not too far from Freedom Drive and the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Officials with Charlotte Fire say when crews got to the home there was heavy smoke coming from the roof.

The only person who was in the home made it out, but crews say the dog was still inside.

Firefighters said they ended up cutting a hole in the roof to try and help get the smoke out of the home and better fight the fire.

“It allows for more tenable conditions if we were to have an occupant that was still inside the house. That helps with providing that tenable atmosphere, and the second part of that is it improves conditions for people working inside to locate the scene of that fire,” Ryan Monteith, with Charlotte Fire Battalion Three, said.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews did eventually find the dog and tried to save it but could not.

Officials said two adults and a child lived in the home and the Red Cross has stepped in to help the family.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.