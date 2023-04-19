PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Family dog dies in fire at northwest Charlotte home

The only person who was in the home made it out, but crews say the dog was still inside.
The fire happened on Gambia Street, not too far from Freedom Drive and the Forest Lawn Cemetery.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are working to figure out what started an overnight fire at a home in northwest Charlotte which led to the death of a family dog.

The fire happened on Gambia Street, not too far from Freedom Drive and the Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Officials with Charlotte Fire say when crews got to the home there was heavy smoke coming from the roof.

The only person who was in the home made it out, but crews say the dog was still inside.

Firefighters said they ended up cutting a hole in the roof to try and help get the smoke out of the home and better fight the fire.

“It allows for more tenable conditions if we were to have an occupant that was still inside the house. That helps with providing that tenable atmosphere, and the second part of that is it improves conditions for people working inside to locate the scene of that fire,” Ryan Monteith, with Charlotte Fire Battalion Three, said.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews did eventually find the dog and tried to save it but could not.

Officials said two adults and a child lived in the home and the Red Cross has stepped in to help the family.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith (50) sits...
Former West Rowan football star Chris Smith dies at 31
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies over the weekend, staff says
Salisbury Police say someone broke into the dealership early on Monday.
$100,000 Mustang, $77,000 truck stolen from Salisbury car dealership

Latest News

Read for Those in Need is a collaboration with the Cabarrus Literacy Council (CLC) and will be...
Cabarrus libraries hosting reading challenge for local charities
The committee decided to make Juneteenth a weeklong celebration and include a t-shirt design...
Salisbury-Rowan NAACP announces Juneteenth T-Shirt design competition
The goal is to provide a fun and engaging experience for individuals of all ages with Autism...
N.C. Transportation Museum to host Autism Friendly Day on April 23
Cockerham knew his life-long love of music was a story that needed to be shared. His debut...
Composer James Cockerham to kick off book tour, stage production at alma mater Livingstone College
Gaston County Police say a shooting Tuesday night seriously injured a man and a child.
Manhunt underway after man, child injured in Gaston County shooting