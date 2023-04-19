Deputies in Rowan Co. involved in chase with stolen Cadillac

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in Rowan County were involved with a pursuit on Wednesday with what they say was a man driving a stolen Cadillac.

On Wednesday, Rowan Sheriff’s Corporal Beck was notified by a license plate reader of the location of a black Cadillac CTS Performance that had been reported stolen out of Charlotte.

Beck and Deputy Graham were able to locate the Cadillac traveling on N Main St (US 29 Hwy) in China Grove. The deputies attempted a traffic stop. They say the driver feigned compliance with the traffic stop and then accelerated rapidly.

Corporal Beck and Deputy Graham then became involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit led the deputies into Salisbury on S Main St and continued down multiple streets, eventually turning onto Old Concord Rd. Deputies say the driver of the Cadillac eventually stopped and bailed from the vehicle on foot at the railroad crossing near Gold Hill Ave.

Two passengers of the vehicle were detained by deputies and other deputies ran after the driver. After a lengthy foot pursuit, Dashon Edward Hopkins of Winston-Salem was apprehended.

Hopkins was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, misdemeanor possession of a stolen license plate, resist, delay, obstruct, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia, rriving while license revoked, and speeding 150 mph in a 45 mph Zone.

Hopkins was transferred into the Rowan County Detention Center under a secured $40,000 bond pending his next court date on Friday at 9:00 am in Rowan County District Criminal Court in Salisbury.

“The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Officers of the Salisbury Police Department, the Troopers of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and the members of the community who assisted in apprehending Hopkins,” said Captain Mark McDaniel.

