Crime Stoppers: Police still working to solve several homicide cases from 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to solve several homicide cases from 2022.

This week WBTV is revisiting three different investigations that were featured in previous Crime Stoppers stories.

Montereo Adams, a 29-year-old father of six, was shot and killed along Independence Blvd in July of 2022. Police said the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Adams was in a car when it happened. No one has been charged in connection to the killing.

A few weeks later on August 1, 28-year-old James Tyler Brooks was shot and killed outside of a convenience store on Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte. The shooting happened while it was still light out. His killing is also unsolved.

Jamir Rucks, a 22-year-old rapper from Charlotte, was shot and killed on August 13, 2022. Police have said Rucks was shot while driving near the 7700 block of South Tryon Street in Charlotte. No one has been charged for the deadly shooting.

Police continue to ask for members of the public to provide tips that can lead to suspects in these deadly shootings.

“We can’t do it without the community’s help. Crime Stoppers is anonymous. There is up to a $5000 reward just to give the information leading to an arrest,” explained Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

