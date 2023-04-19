Cabarrus libraries hosting reading challenge for local charities

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - During the month of May, all Cabarrus County Public Library System branches will host a reading challenge and charity drive in support of several local food assistance programs.

Read for Those in Need is a collaboration with the Cabarrus Literacy Council (CLC) and will be available virtually on Beanstack, a free reading and activity tracking app.

“Read for Those in Need is a great opportunity to encourage literacy across the community and support our local food pantries,” said Jenny Ripley, community services coordinator at Cabarrus County Public Library. “We are excited about this program and hope to see lots of participation. Every minute counts!”

The library branch that logs the most reading minutes will earn their community’s food pantry a $2,500 donation from the CLC. During the challenge, nonperishable food items and other necessities will be collected at all library branches, then delivered to their corresponding pantry.

Participants who complete the challenge will receive a Texas Roadhouse coupon for a free kids meal or appetizer (while supplies last). The top reader from each branch will receive a dinner-for-two coupon. All coupons must be redeemed at the 7801 Gateway Lane NW location in Concord.

In the previous challenge—Pages for Pantries—244 participants logged 113,428 reading minutes and donated over 400 items.

To participate, visit a Cabarrus County library branch to register for a card or to make sure your existing card is up to date. Then sign up for your free Beanstack account at cabarruscounty.beanstack.com/reader365. You can choose a Read for Those in Need team based on the library location you visit most often: Concord, Harrisburg, Kannapolis, Midland or Mt. Pleasant.

Once the challenge is live on May 1, reading minutes will count toward the goal throughout the month.

A list of suggested activities will be available to help complete Beanstack Bingo and be eligible for a prize.

For more information on the Read for Those in Need Challenge, contact Jenny Ripley at 704-920-2041 or jmripley@cabarruscounty.us.

Participating food pantries and their respective branches include:

The Cupboard of Love Food Pantry at Westford United Methodist Church (Concord)

Rocky River Presbyterian Church: Harrisburg Crisis Assistance Ministry (Harrisburg)

The Kannapolis Food Pantry at West Point Baptist Church (Kannapolis)

Feed the Souls Food Pantry at Bethel Church (Midland)

Mt Pleasant Food Ministry (Mt. Pleasant)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.