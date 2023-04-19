Big warm-up before the next round of showers on Saturday
Clear and seasonably mild tonight with lows in the middle 50s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High pressure centered right over the Carolinas will dominate our weather pattern for the rest of the workweek. As such, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around again today. After a cool start, we’ll rebound nicely with afternoon readings in the middle 80s.
- Rest of the week: Unseasonably warm 80s
- Saturday: First Alert Weather Day, temps in the 70s
- Sunday: Sunshine back, cooler 60s
Both Thursday and Friday will bring sunshine with unseasonably warm afternoon readings and very little chance for any rain. Highs will hold the middle 80s Thursday and Friday.
Unfortunately, our next chance for rain looks to come Saturday, a First Alert Weather Day. The day does not look like a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast as a cool front approaches from the west.
The best chance for rain across the Piedmont will probably come during the midday and afternoon hours. Seasonal highs in the middle 70s are expected Saturday. Based on current model data, we’ll dry right back out on Sunday with cooler highs in the middle 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
