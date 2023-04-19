Big warm-up before the next round of showers on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – High pressure centered right over the Carolinas will dominate our weather pattern for the rest of the workweek. As such, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around again today. After a cool start, we’ll rebound nicely with afternoon readings in the middle 80s.

Rest of the week : Unseasonably warm 80s

Saturday : First Alert Weather Day, temps in the 70s

Sunday: Sunshine back, cooler 60s

FIRST ALERT: Get set for a beautiful day around the #CLT area! Lots of sunshine, light breezes, low humidity & warm afternoon readings will range from the mid 70s mountain to middle 80s Foothills, Piedmont & Pee Dee River Vally. Enjoy! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/YWTryMEjVD — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 19, 2023

Clear and seasonably mild tonight with lows in the middle 50s.

Both Thursday and Friday will bring sunshine with unseasonably warm afternoon readings and very little chance for any rain. Highs will hold the middle 80s Thursday and Friday.

Unfortunately, our next chance for rain looks to come Saturday, a First Alert Weather Day. The day does not look like a washout, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast as a cool front approaches from the west.

The best chance for rain across the Piedmont will probably come during the midday and afternoon hours. Seasonal highs in the middle 70s are expected Saturday. Based on current model data, we’ll dry right back out on Sunday with cooler highs in the middle 60s.

The start of the weekend will bring our next First Alert Weather Day, as scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Saturday. Not a washout, as most of the wet weather should cross the Piedmont during the midday & afternoon hours. Much cooler Sunday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/xtsJoaVdk0 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 19, 2023

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

