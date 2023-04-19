50+ Generation Xers shaping Charlotte today

By Michael Graff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Millennials still command Charlotte’s love and attention.

But the generations that preceded them did most of the work to help build this city of millennial dreams. And the generation coming behind millennials, Gen Z, is key to ensuring Charlotte feels young.

Driving the news (sort of): Last summer, I asked readers to nominate Gen Xers shaping our city. We got a ton of nominations.

Why it matters: For a generation that relishes in being overlooked, Generation X has a lot of horsepower in our city. The people on this list, born between 1965 and 1980, are driving our food scene, leading billion-dollar businesses, and still setting style trends.

  • On top of that, they are having a moment culturally: 1990s music is the most popular music in modern America, according to a July 2022 story from Axios’ Emily Peck, citing data from Luminate.

State of play: Folks in Generation X are all now circling 50, their lives a collection of Polaroid prints, disposable camera snapshots and smartphone files.

  • They remember when prank calls were good-hearted, when Grandmama was the portrait of Charlotte youth, and Nirvana T-shirts weren’t throwbacks.

Now, here’s to the Gen Xers on this list. And to those I forgot, I have faith that, of all the people of all the generations in all the history of the world, you are the most likely to not give a damn. In fact, congratulations on being left out!

  • Read on or whatever.

» Read the full list of all 50 people here

Featured in Axios’ lineup:

WBTV and QC Life’s Kristen Miranda

Why her: Go anywhere with Kristen — from Plaza Midwood to Ballantyne to the outer suburbs to, heck, even places like Salisbury — and someone is guaranteed to stop her and tell her how much they love her.

  • The easy-going, energetic WBTV personality can seamlessly shift from lighthearted stories making cookies and ice cream in the kitchen, to serious matters like crime and politics, and never lose a viewer.
Kristen Miranda for WBTV and featured in Axios Charlotte's 50+ Generation Xers shaping...
Kristen Miranda for WBTV and featured in Axios Charlotte's 50+ Generation Xers shaping Charlotte today(Tony McMehan | WBTV)

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mecklenburg County

Woman charged with murder believed son was ‘possessed by demons’ before drowning

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Two-year-old Jonathan Suero was found floating in a pond at Park Road Park in 2022.

News

Twilight 5K Road Race & Walk

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Featuring Sabrina Gilchrist with John Carter

Rowan County

Memory of fallen officer Jason Shuping lives on through scholarship

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Whisenant
Haylee Shuping, wife of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping, established a $25,000 endowed scholarship in her husband’s memory that will provide financial assistance to qualified Rowan-Cabarrus Community College students enrolled in the College’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program.

News

Man in critical condition after Lancaster, SC shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
Police in Lancaster, SC responded to a shooting Tuesday evening on E. Springs Street where one person was shot.

Latest News

News

Keep it moving, proposed law could mean $100 fine for left-lane cruising

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Praats
A taste of summer, then rain returns Saturday

Crime

Crime Stoppers: Police still working to solve several homicide cases from 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Giles
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still working to solve several homicide cases from 2022.

News

Video shows chase in Rowan County, man facing multiple charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
Troopers were following a suspect in a car on Interstate 85 North just before 12 p.m. Tuesday.

National

Oklahoma teacher Rebecka Peterson named 2023 National Teacher of the Year

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Analisa Novak
Peterson has been in the education field for 14 years,

News

‘Can I pray for you’ Dr. Charles Stanley’s son reveals his father’s last words

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jamarlo Phillips
He will lie in repose on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Atlanta where he pastored for 51 years.

News

One person airlifted after shooting in Hickory

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBTV Web Staff
One person was shot in Hickory on Tuesday at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments police confirmed.