2 injured in Kannapolis go-kart crash

The crash happened at the intersection of Cook Street and Oakshade Avenue.
Two juveniles were hurt in a go-kart crash in Kannapolis on Wednesday afternoon.
Two juveniles were hurt in a go-kart crash in Kannapolis on Wednesday afternoon.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - Two people were hurt after a go-kart and a vehicle collided in Kannapolis on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Kannapolis Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Cook Street and Oakshade Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Both injured patients had been riding in the go-kart and were juveniles, police said.

Kannapolis resident Herb Sisk was outside when the crash happened and heard the collision.

“I was sitting on my porch and I actually heard the impact,” he said. “At first I thought it was two cars until I came up and looked and I realized it was a go-kart accident with some small children or young adults.”

Sisk said that while it’s unfortunate the kids were hurt, they likely shouldn’t have been on the road.

“It’s a sad event. I see them daily, sometimes weekly,” he said. “I like that they have a nice time, but they have to follow the laws and the laws of the road are that go-kart shouldn’t be out here.”

The juveniles were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Nobody else was injured in the incident.

Police have closed the intersection while they investigate the crash.

