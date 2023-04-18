PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
The warming trend continues!

By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - First Alert Weather Day: Rain, and storms back by the start of the weekend.

  • REST OF THE WEEK: Warm, dry, mostly sunny
  • SATURDAY: Rain, storms likely
  • SUNDAY-NEXT WEEK: Cooler & dry
After a chilly start, temperatures are warming up! High temperatures topped out in the upper 70s to near 80-degrees Tuesday afternoon and will be even warmer the next several days! Expect dry and clear conditions to persist through the overnight hours, with lows bottoming out right around the 50-degree mark Wednesday morning. Winds will also die down, lowering our fire danger into the middle of the week.

With high pressure in control and plenty of sunshine, anticipate highs in the mid 80s from Wednesday afternoon through Friday!

Weekend Outlook: By this weekend, another cold front will be approaching the region. A First Alert Weather Day is now in place for Saturday as a round of rain and storms is now likely during the first half of the weekend. By Sunday, our cold front will have exited east, and cooler and drier conditions will begin to work in. Highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday will cool to the mid 60s by Sunday.

Next week looks to start dry and cooler!

Stay tuned for frequent timing updates regarding our weekend rain chances... Have a great rest of your week!

