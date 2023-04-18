PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

TAX DAY: What to know before you file

By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel says they are currently receiving an influx of about a million online returns per hour and it’s only going to pick up as the midnight deadline approaches.

He says that if tax stays snuck up on you and you forgot to file your returns, you still have options.

You can file an extension, but you have to act quickly.

“Go on our website. Pretty simple step to file an extension. But the key is just because you’re file an extension, you still may. Oh, so your payment is due today. And we know that a lot of Americans are struggling financially,” said Werfel. “There are options at the IRS on our website for how to do installment agreements and other things to make what you owe. A little easier for you in your financial burden.”

He also says the Venmo and PayPal tax for those transferring over $600 will be pushed back another year as they work out the kinks.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies over the weekend, staff says
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The crash was reported on Highway 152 W near Unity Church Road.
One dead following crash on Hwy. 152 W in Rowan County
Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
The VIP Platinum game debuted last month with five $1 million top prizes.
Kannapolis man wins $1M, his second big lottery prize of 2023

Latest News

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation...
Alabama police ask partygoers for images from birthday melee
Expert tips to consolidate multiple 401(k) accounts
This artist sketch depicts Dominion Voting Systems attorney Justin Nelson, standing left, and...
Dominion: Settlement of $787 million reached with Fox News over false election claims
FILE - Omali Yeshitela, chairman of the International People's Democratic Uhuru Movement, St....
US charges 4 Americans, 3 Russians in election discord case
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the...
Damar Hamlin cleared to play 4 months after cardiac arrest