Shanquella Robinson’s father talks daily hardships after charges not filed in her death

Her father said justice will be served despite the decision by federal prosecutors not to file criminal charges in the death of his daughter.
The grieving father also questioned why the people who were in Mexico with Shaquella left her behind.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shanquella Robinson’s father visited the grave of his daughter for the first time since U.S. prosecutors said they wouldn’t be filing criminal charges in her death.

Nearly six months after she died while on a vacation in Mexico, the then 25-year-old Robinson now has a grave in her hometown of Charlotte, at the Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens in Huntersville.

Her father, Bernard Robinson, said justice will be served despite the decision by federal prosecutors not to file criminal charges in the death of his daughter.

Shanquella Robinson Photo
Shanquella Robinson Photo(WBTV Video)

“The case is still open. Right now, there’s just a lack of evidence. But eventually, God gonna do something where there’s gonna be evidence. It’s coming. It’s just the amount of time,” he said.

Bernard Robinson said his daily hardships are made even harder knowing the people who last saw his daughter alive - those who left her body in Mexico - aren’t facing charges.

“They life is still moving along, walking around here like they enjoying life. But this father right here is struggling each and every day,” he said. “These six individuals … y’all done put a hole in this father’s heart right here though.”

Moving forward with faith, Robinson says he is grateful for her name here on a gravesite, where he and others can now come to feel close to Shanquella.

“This where Shaquella at, so the mothers and fathers want to bring their kids up here, and stand right here and you know … talk to her they can. They can,” Bernard Robinson said.

The grieving father also questioned why the people who were in Mexico with Shaquella left her behind.

