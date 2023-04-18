Salisbury Police warn against sending checks through US Mail

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police are warning residents not to send checks through the mail after several recent cases of those being stolen and altered to make a pay out for the crook.

It’s happened approximately 50 times in the last six months, according to police. They say someone with access to the mail has been taking checks and rewriting them so that they can be cashed or deposited fraudulently.

If the crook doesn’t change the amount the check was written for, the victim may not even realize that the check had been redirected.

An investigator said police would be working with a postal inspector during the course of their investigation.

