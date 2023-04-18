One person airlifted after shooting in Hickory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot in Hickory on Tuesday at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments police confirmed.

The Victim is in serious, but stable condition according to the Hickory Police Department.

Multiple shots fired were fired and witnesses said a man jumped out of a car and started firing…the. Then, he ran around a building and a woman says she saw him again and still firing, that’s when the victim was him.

Neighbors told WBTV the suspect got away and we’re working to learn the name and age of the person shot.

Police were still on the scene talking with neighbors and collecting evidence on Tuesday evening.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.