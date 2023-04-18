PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
One person airlifted after shooting in Hickory

The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.(Live 5)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot in Hickory on Tuesday at the Blue Ridge Heights Apartments police confirmed.

The Victim is in serious, but stable condition according to the Hickory Police Department.

Multiple shots fired were fired and witnesses said a man jumped out of a car and started firing…the. Then, he ran around a building and a woman says she saw him again and still firing, that’s when the victim was him.

Neighbors told WBTV the suspect got away and we’re working to learn the name and age of the person shot.

Police were still on the scene talking with neighbors and collecting evidence on Tuesday evening.

