MEDIC updates emergency response protocols after 30 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After three decades, MEDIC has updated its emergency response.

MEDIC officials say they were responding to too many calls that end up not being life-threatening situations. They spent the last couple of months reviewing their procedures to see how things can be done in a more efficient way.

After collecting data over the last year, MEDIC says only 5% of the more than 100,000 calls that were reported as “life-threatening” by the caller actually were.

With more people continuing to call for emergencies, MEDIC says this was becoming a major issue for its crews.

Some things that people may notice is they will no longer use lights and sirens for certain priority calls. MEDIC is also cutting back on the use of first responders like the Charlotte Fire Department.

MEDIC is hoping these changes will help make more resources available so its crews can respond to its sickest patients.

The changes began on Monday, April 17, at 8 a.m. MEDIC says it is willing to make adjustments as things progress with the new system.

MEDIC executive director John Peterson says it’s important for the community to know resources are still going to be available; they just want things to be efficient and this will help with that.

