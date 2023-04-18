PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Mecklenburg County seeking lifeguards ahead of summer season

This comes as the county is experiencing a lifeguard shortage.
The county hires at all ages and at all swimming experiences.
By Faith Alford and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County swimming pools, camps and lakes are looking to hire lifeguards to keep families safe as the warmer summer weather is on the horizon.

Michael Johnson, the senior aquatic supervisor for Mecklenburg County, said if they don’t fill these jobs, they might have to reduce the hours at some of their pools.

To prevent this, they are putting a lot of resources into recruiting.

The aquatic director says they have a program called “CLIMB” to help potential lifeguards who can’t swim or may not be that experienced. They are even going to schools around the area in hopes of hiring local students.

With the job market being more competitive, the county is adding more benefits and starting lifeguards at $15 an hour. They want to try to hire them now so they can begin the training process to ensure everyone is safe at their facilities.

“The more lifeguards you have the safer your facility is going to be and the more well prepared and trained they are, the safer your facility is going to be,” Johnson said. “So, getting the staff is important to us but making sure that they are properly trained and have the proper scanning techniques and proper skills to do the job is also important as well.”

