Man accused of robbing Statesville bank arrested in PA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of robbing a Statesville bank in March was arrested in Pennsylvania almost a month later.

Officers with the Statesville Police Department said Michael Thomas Bzick, a 36-year-old from Concord, is accused of entering the Bank of America off of East Broad Street on March 10 and demanding money while indicating he had a gun.

At some point after leaving, Bzick went to Allentown, PA.

Salisbury officers worked with Pennsylvania authorities to gain evidence of Bzick’s involvement. He was arrested without incident and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and for being a fugitive of justice.

He is held without bond.

