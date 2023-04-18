Lancaster SC law enforcement asks for help locating armed robbery suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating Zymarian Kari’yon Gordon along with a juvenile co-defendant wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred in the City of Lancaster at Murphy Express, 1260 Highway 9 By-Pass West, Friday night, April 14, 2023.

“The store employee told officers two black males entered the store together. One waited near the rear of the store while the other approached the counter near the employee, placed a mask over his face, pulled a pistol out of his waistband and pointed it at the employee, and demanded that money from the register be put into a bag he tossed at the employee. The robber got a small amount of money, and both men ran out of the store toward Highway 9 By-Pass West and out of sight. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the robbery,” according to a statement from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Police identified Gordon as the man waiting at the back of the store and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

“He is 5′9″ tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is known to be in the Caroline Court apartment complex,” according to the LCSO.

Law enforcement has identified the additional suspect and say he is a 15-year-old ‘known associate’ of Gordon but did not provide his name.

Police allege “he committed the offenses of Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Pistol by a Person Under the Age of 18, and Unlawfully Carrying a Pistol,” according to LCSO.

Law enforcement worked in tandem on the case and now says the public can help.

“This robbery occurred in the city, but the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force has been assisting the Lancaster Police Department with the investigation. Our joint efforts resulted in quick identification of these robbers, and now we just need to get them into custody. We will appreciate any information we get from the public in locating these two,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip in one of the following ways: use the link www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.

