PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lancaster SC law enforcement asks for help locating armed robbery suspects

Zymarian Kari’yon Gordon
Zymarian Kari’yon Gordon(LCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating Zymarian Kari’yon Gordon along with a juvenile co-defendant wanted in connection with an armed robbery.

The robbery occurred in the City of Lancaster at Murphy Express, 1260 Highway 9 By-Pass West, Friday night, April 14, 2023.

“The store employee told officers two black males entered the store together. One waited near the rear of the store while the other approached the counter near the employee, placed a mask over his face, pulled a pistol out of his waistband and pointed it at the employee, and demanded that money from the register be put into a bag he tossed at the employee. The robber got a small amount of money, and both men ran out of the store toward Highway 9 By-Pass West and out of sight. No shots were fired, and no one was injured during the robbery,” according to a statement from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Police identified Gordon as the man waiting at the back of the store and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

“He is 5′9″ tall and weighs 190 pounds. He is known to be in the Caroline Court apartment complex,” according to the LCSO.

Law enforcement has identified the additional suspect and say he is a 15-year-old ‘known associate’ of Gordon but did not provide his name.

Police allege “he committed the offenses of Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, Possession of a Pistol by a Person Under the Age of 18, and Unlawfully Carrying a Pistol,” according to LCSO.

Law enforcement worked in tandem on the case and now says the public can help.

“This robbery occurred in the city, but the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force has been assisting the Lancaster Police Department with the investigation. Our joint efforts resulted in quick identification of these robbers, and now we just need to get them into custody. We will appreciate any information we get from the public in locating these two,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4 or submit a tip in one of the following ways: use the link www.p3tips.com/983 or download the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips may be made anonymously.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barron Harris, a senior at Myers Park High School, died over the weekend. He's seen here...
Myers Park High School student dies over the weekend, staff says
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The crash was reported on Highway 152 W near Unity Church Road.
One dead following crash on Hwy. 152 W in Rowan County
Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
The VIP Platinum game debuted last month with five $1 million top prizes.
Kannapolis man wins $1M, his second big lottery prize of 2023

Latest News

The Tri-County Gun Violence Coordinating Council is asking gun owners to attend its next meeting.
One person airlifted after shooting in Hickory
.
Peter Pan Production
A body was found in a creek along Cox Road in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.
Help needed identifying body found in Gastonia creek
El Salvador's Roberto Dominguez, left, and United States' Christian Pulisic compete for...
Charlotte will host United States Men’s National Team for the first time during this season’s Concacaf Gold Cup