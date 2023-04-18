PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Homicide under investigation in northwest Charlotte, CMPD says

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police reported the homicide around 10 p.m. Monday on Lakewood Avenue near Grant Street.

This is a breaking news story. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest updates sent straight to your device.

