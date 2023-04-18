Help needed identifying body found in Gastonia creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a body found in Duharts Creek in early April.

Investigators say the man had multiple tattoos that may help identify him, including:

“Emilie” written in block lettering

“Winter” written in blue with icicles on the top of the letters

“Misty” written in individual letters in colored stars

A butterfly on his left ankle

A colored frog, monkey, and spider on his left leg.

He’s described as a middle-aged white male and was found dead April 4 in the stretch of the creek that runs by Target.

The man’s cause of death has not yet been released.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6880.

