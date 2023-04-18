PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Ground stop for departing Southwest Airlines flights lifted

FILE - A Southwest Airlines ground crew directs a plane out of the terminal at Hollywood Burbank Airport in Burbank, Calif. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A temporary ground stop for all departing Southwest Airlines flights Tuesday morning has been lifted, according to a tweet from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA stated Southwest requested a pause in departing flights due to an internal technical issue.

The airline took to Twitter to apologize to customers for the delay stemming from “intermittent issues that were experienced.”

Tuesday’s pause in departures comes months after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes.

