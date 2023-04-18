Ground stop for departing Southwest Airlines flights lifted
The airline took to Twitter to apologize to customers for the delay stemming from “intermittent issues that were experienced.”
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A temporary ground stop for all departing Southwest Airlines flights Tuesday morning has been lifted, according to a tweet from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA stated Southwest requested a pause in departing flights due to an internal technical issue.
Tuesday’s pause in departures comes months after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.
