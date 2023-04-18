Ground stop for departing Southwest Airlines flights lifted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A temporary ground stop for all departing Southwest Airlines flights Tuesday morning has been lifted, according to a tweet from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA stated Southwest requested a pause in departing flights due to an internal technical issue.

The airline took to Twitter to apologize to customers for the delay stemming from “intermittent issues that were experienced.”

We have had to implement a ground stop as a result of intermittent issues that were experienced, and we should hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we'll be here for you if you need any assistance. -Katy — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) April 18, 2023

Tuesday’s pause in departures comes months after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

This comes after the airline canceled more than 2,600 flights on Tuesday, which is two-thirds of its scheduled routes.

